Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of DraftKings worth $40,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in DraftKings by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

