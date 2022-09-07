Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $919,500. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

