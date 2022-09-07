Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,620,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,926,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

