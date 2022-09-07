Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,440 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $39,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,770. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NUS stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

