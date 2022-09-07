Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $40,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

