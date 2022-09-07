Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 135,401 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of nCino worth $39,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
