Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 135,401 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of nCino worth $39,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.