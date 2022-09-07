STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.