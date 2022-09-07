Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 100,087 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 246,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

