Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PXE stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

