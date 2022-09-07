Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,373 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Okta Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of OKTA opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.