State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 44,404 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $675.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

