State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $84,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 386.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

