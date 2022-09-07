Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 863 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,259.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 445.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,828 shares of company stock worth $8,842,560 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

