Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.47 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

