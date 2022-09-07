Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,438 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

