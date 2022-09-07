Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of CareDx worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 34.6% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.