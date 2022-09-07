Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.4 %

FDRR opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

