State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,542 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,163,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 749,705 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,451,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 719,141 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $12,931,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 386.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 831,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 661,022 shares during the period.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.