Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 448,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

