Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32.

