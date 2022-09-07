Raymond James & Associates Sells 662 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,739,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $315.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

