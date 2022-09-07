Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Dutch Bros worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,007,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,876,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BROS opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

