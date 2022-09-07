Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,338 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Sonos worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,387 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos Price Performance

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

SONO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

