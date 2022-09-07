Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,517 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 882,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $13,998,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

