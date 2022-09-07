Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 65,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $376,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

