Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,463 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

