JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $950.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

