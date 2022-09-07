Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$49.71. Approximately 2,985,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,275,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.62.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

