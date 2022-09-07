Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Stock Price Up 24.4%

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) rose 24.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Energy & Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Featured Articles

