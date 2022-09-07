Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Down 14%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

