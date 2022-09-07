Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.10), with a volume of 37123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.29).

Fintel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 17,537 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($42,592.28). In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 17,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($42,592.28). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,479 shares of company stock worth $11,808,917.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Featured Stories

