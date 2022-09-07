Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 57,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

