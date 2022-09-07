Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $332.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332.40 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 328.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 34015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.60 ($3.97).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

