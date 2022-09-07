JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,286 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Royal Gold worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

