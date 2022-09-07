Head to Head Comparison: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares Data Storage and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -2.62% -2.58% -2.11% MGT Capital Investments -197.77% -326.62% -74.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 1.03 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -20.45 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 4.04 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

