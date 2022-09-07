POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
PNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
