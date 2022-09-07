POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.