Just Energy Group (JENGQ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Just Energy Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 251 712 716 16 2.29

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Just Energy Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 27.34% 528.93% 39.74% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.49% -6.17% 5.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.02 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 13.36

Just Energy Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Just Energy Group peers beat Just Energy Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Just Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.