Raymond James & Associates Takes $4.88 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

