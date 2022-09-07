Analyzing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises and North Mountain Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A North Mountain Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.70 $29.33 million $0.56 29.68 North Mountain Merger N/A N/A $4.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and North Mountain Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than North Mountain Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of North Mountain Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and North Mountain Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 5.49% 18.04% 9.80% North Mountain Merger N/A -91.59% 7.41%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North Mountain Merger has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats North Mountain Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; BusinessEye for organizational business intelligence; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

