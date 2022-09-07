Head-To-Head Review: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Rivals

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 199.19 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 32.37

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 896 1127 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

