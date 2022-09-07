Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

RLLMF stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

