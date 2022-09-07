Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.