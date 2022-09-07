Critical Contrast: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 26.03% 36.83% 21.35% Allegro MicroSystems 13.44% 15.32% 12.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 9 24 1 2.76 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $218.85, suggesting a potential upside of 62.53%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 12.51 $9.75 billion $3.05 44.15 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.59 $119.41 million $0.52 43.17

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Allegro MicroSystems on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

