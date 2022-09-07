Reviewing Cian (CIAN) & Its Peers

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cian to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cian and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cian alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.48

Cian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 382 2537 4697 60 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cian and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.65%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.42% -1,497.63% -11.31%

Summary

Cian competitors beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.