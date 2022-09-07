Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $22.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

