Financial Review: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sabre and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.85%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 170.68%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -25.73% N/A -11.11% Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sabre and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sabre has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.69 billion 1.33 -$928.47 million ($1.82) -3.75 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.39 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -4.49

Cyxtera Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Sabre on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.