Head to Head Comparison: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and International Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($3.90) -0.99 International Stem Cell $7.18 million 0.40 -$900,000.00 ($0.06) -5.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences. International Stem Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artelo Biosciences and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,260.10%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -39.29% -38.10% International Stem Cell -6.82% N/A -10.14%

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

About International Stem Cell

(Get Rating)

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; and develops, manufactures, and markets anti-aging skincare and human cell culture products. The company's human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. Its human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. The company sells skincare products through a website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. International Stem Cell Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.