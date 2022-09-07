Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NLY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

