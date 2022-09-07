Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 9.08 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.49 -$381.77 million $1.31 3.44

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Idaho Strategic Resources and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 3 3 0 2.50

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Centerra Gold 41.65% 4.52% 3.52%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

