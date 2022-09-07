JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of NewMarket worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $291.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $316.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

